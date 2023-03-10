Singer in court for defiling two-year-old girl

A 23-year-old Singer has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with a two-year-old girl at Laterbiokoshie in Accra.

Francis Akomahene, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann has admitted Akomahene to bail in the sum of GHC 100,000 with two sureties to be justified with two landed properties.

The court has adjourned the matter to March 21 for Case Management Conference.

It has therefore directed the prosecution to file their disclosures.

Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, the Prosecution told the court that the complainant is a trader residing at Laterbiokoshie in a renowned church mission house with her daughter.

The Prosecution said Akomahene is a singer at the same church, and he also lived in the mission house.

On February 23, 2023, the prosecution said at about 1100 hours, the complainant, victim, and the Akomahene were in the house when she received a call and went out.

On her return to the house, the complainant noticed that the victim was coming out from the church auditorium followed by Akomahene.

It said later in the day, the victim informed the complainant (her mother) that Akomahene inserted “something into her vagina.”

The prosecution said at 1530 hours on the following day, a report was made at Shukura Police Station and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention at any government hospital for examination and treatment.

It said the complainant complied and submitted the medical report to the Police.

The prosecution said Akomahene was arrested and cautioned.