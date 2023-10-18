Singer P Darge, the New Cat on the Afropop Scene

Afropop sensation, P Darge is becoming a force to reckon with in the music industry with his unique vocals.

Peter Ugheni best known as P Darge, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performing artist who hails from Delta state. P Darge has a unique songwriting skills and has built his career over the years.

P Darge officially started his music Career in 2018, so far he has got about 2 singles and an album, few of his selected songs are; Better Days, Hello Miss , On GOD and My Time. He dropped his first official album this October titled “We All Gonna Make It (Wagmi)”. Since the release of his album, the artist has been pushing to the top.

P Darge’s most preferred music genres include; Aftobeats, Amapiano, Afro-pop. He listens to Jahmiel, Burnaboy, Timaya. His music reflects the african heritage and most importantly, it reflects love.

P Darge’s Biggest goals he works towards right now is to land a collaboration with Timaya and Jahmiel. He hopes to make a significant difference to the afrobeats music community.