Singer Rexpapi Hopes To Collaborate With Drake

International features are one of the biggest step points for music artists in the game. Rexpapi has been inspired from American Rapper, Drake’s music as he hopes to work with him soon.

Rexford Nnamdi Okwesili known professionally as Rexpapi, is a Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter. Born on the 6th of November 1995 in the city of Apapa, Lagos, the Nigerian artiste hails from Enugu state, Nigeria.

Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper REXPAPI just recently released his EP “TO Be Honest” and it has gained massive attention from audiences all over the world. The “Bartender” crooner recently disclosed his intentions or doing a song with Drake.

With his many years of experience in the music industry, Rexpapi has said that a collaboration like this would be a huge step to his music career and portfolio.