Single Life vs. Marriage: A Balanced Perspective from Tundra

Relationships are never straightforward, and the decisions that shape them come with their own set of benefits and challenges.

Whether it’s the freedom of being single or the companionship that comes with marriage, each lifestyle has its perks. In a thought-provoking conversation with M&S, Nigerian content creator Priscy, better known as Tundra, shared her nuanced perspective on both single life and marriage.

“I prefer the freedom that comes with being single,” Tundra began, giving voice to the common appeal of independence. She described the autonomy single life offers—there are no commitments to anyone, and the ability to make decisions on your own terms without answering to anyone. “You can leave anytime, and there’s no need to answer to anyone unless it’s something serious like cheating,” she added, highlighting the carefree nature that often accompanies being unattached.

While she clearly appreciates the freedom of singlehood, Tundra acknowledged the complexities of navigating life on your own. “It’s my first time being legally single, and at times, I enjoy it,” she said. “But other times, I don’t. I’m 50/50 on it.” This admission shows the emotional balance many people feel between the independence of being single and the desire for deeper companionship. Despite these mixed feelings, Tundra reflected on the personal growth she has experienced. “I feel like I’m getting things done now that I didn’t get done when I was in a relationship,” she said, emphasizing how singlehood has allowed her to focus more on her goals.

However, she also touched on how relationships can sometimes hinder personal progress. “When you’re in a relationship, you have to consult someone before making decisions, which can be distracting,” Tundra explained. But she acknowledged that the nature of the relationship makes all the difference. “If you have a supportive partner, someone you can plan with, it doesn’t affect your progress,” she added. In contrast, a controlling partner can make decisions harder, especially when it comes to career choices.

Reflecting on her own past relationship, Tundra shared how her goals were once impacted by her partner’s reluctance to support her ambitions. “I’ve always wanted to travel abroad, but my partner at the time wasn’t okay with it, so I had to put those plans on hold,” she recalled. However, she also expressed gratitude for the path she ultimately took. “But now, I’m grateful for where I am. If I hadn’t made that sacrifice, I wouldn’t be having this conversation with you today,” she smiled, acknowledging how past decisions, even sacrifices, led her to a place of personal fulfillment.

Despite her appreciation for single life, Tundra also recognized the value in marriage. “Being married means having someone to talk to, someone to share ideas with, especially when making big decisions,” she explained. “It’s not just about having someone there, but someone to share your life with, making major life choices together.” The partnership aspect of marriage, she pointed out, can provide emotional and intellectual support that is valuable when facing life’s challenges.

M&S, who joined in the conversation, also weighed in on the balance between being single and married. Reflecting on his own experiences, he noted, “When I was single, I wouldn’t say I got everything done either, but at least I had the freedom to go wherever I wanted.” He contrasted that with the sense of responsibility that comes with being married: “Now, when you’re married, there’s always someone you have to inform about your whereabouts.”

The conversation shed light on the intricate dynamics of single life versus marriage, showing that both paths come with their own set of freedoms and challenges. Ultimately, whether you’re embracing the autonomy of being single or the shared journey of marriage, what matters most is finding a balance that aligns with your personal goals and emotional needs. Tundra’s reflections underscore the importance of choice, growth, and self-awareness in shaping the life you want.