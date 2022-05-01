Single Spine Pay policy Will Be Reviewed

The Government of Ghana is to revise the Single Spine Pay Policy to address the inequalities in pay structure outlined in the policy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

Following the National Labour Conference held earlier in the year, he said the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, and its tripartite partners had set up a technical Committee to review the pay policy and advise the government accordingly.

Speaking at this year’s celebration of Workers Day at the Independence Square in Accra on Sunday, the President noted that the goal of the review of the pay policy was to find out if the policy was producing the desired result and “if not, find a way forward.”

“I sincerely hope that the outcome of that review, which is expected to be ready in July, will help us put an end to most of the unrest we see on the labour front involving public sector workers,” he said.

This year’s May Day celebration was observed on the theme: “Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the Era of COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond.”

President Akufo-Addo, who noted the suitability of the theme for the celebration, emphasized that protecting jobs and incomes in the COVID-19 era and beyond was the collective responsibility of all social partners.

He said protecting jobs and incomes in the wake of COVID-19 should not be beyond actors in the labour front, as he gave assurance of government making job protection a priority.

The President urged entrepreneurs to also help maintain jobs for workers to earn incomes, with an assurance that government would provide the enabling environment to sustain jobs and enterprise growth.

He agreed that the most conducive way to sustaining inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was for the Government to provide the support to enable the private sector to retain its labour force for a private sector-led economic growth and stability.

“As the main source of growth and job creation, the health of the private sector is integral to the revitalization of the economy, to the protection of existing jobs and incomes and to the creation of new ones,” he emphasized.

To ensure sustainability of jobs in the private sector, President Akufo-Addo said the government in partnership with organized labour and the business community, had undertaken to reduce the cost of doing business, simplify policies and procedures for business integration, growth, and sustainability.

It would also increase investments in infrastructure in critical sectors of the economy and improve access to credit.

He was hopeful that those measures would build the protective capacities of jobs in the various sectors of the economy, particularly in agriculture, ICT, manufacturing, and tourism, among others.

The President paid tribute to organized labour and its leadership for the invaluable contribution that helped to keep country on its feet at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Your cooperation has been a mark of patriotism and I applaud you for that…indeed you continue to uphold the tradition of national engagement initiated by the legendary pioneers of Ghanaian trade unionism.

He called on workers to increase productivity to keep the wheels of the economy moving.