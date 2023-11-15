Single Spine Salary Structure to go up by 23% in 2024

The base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) has been increased by 23 per cent starting from January 2024.

From June, it will go up again to 25 per cent to December.

The Government and Organised Labour agreed on this at the end of negotiations for the 2024 Single Spine Salary Structure Base Pay on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The government was represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), and Ministry of Finance (MoF) and employers were represented by Organised Labour comprising worker unions, associations, and institutions within the Public Service of Ghana on the other part.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Benjamin Arthur, Chief Executive of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and Dr Isaac Bampo Addo, Chairman of Forum signed the agreement.