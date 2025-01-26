Sinner Secures Back-to-Back Australian Open Titles with Dominant Victory Over Zverev

Jannik Sinner reaffirmed his status as the world’s top men’s player with a dominant straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev, clinching his second consecutive Australian Open title. The Italian top seed triumphed 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3, proving his class at crucial moments of the match.

Despite the ongoing cloud of a doping case surrounding him, Sinner has shown remarkable focus, blocking out external distractions to secure a third Grand Slam title. On his first championship point, he sealed the win with a calm cross-court winner, before raising his arms in victory and heading to celebrate with his team.

“It’s an incredible tournament for me, I hope I can keep it going,” said Sinner, who made history as the first Italian player to win three majors.

The victory was a masterclass in Sinner’s formidable baseline game, physical strength, and mental resilience. Zverev, the second seed, was unable to create a single break point, and his frustration mounted as his game failed to challenge Sinner throughout the match.

For Zverev, this loss marks a painful milestone, becoming the seventh man in the Open era to lose his first three Grand Slam finals. The German had previously been defeated in the finals of the 2020 US Open and the 2024 French Open.

Visibly upset, Zverev slumped into his chair and covered his face with a towel after the match. His runner-up speech was delayed by a heckler in the crowd, referencing past domestic abuse allegations against him, though Zverev has denied the claims and had a related court case dismissed last year.

When he did address the crowd, Zverev, with a resigned tone, said, “It sucks standing next to this trophy. I was hoping to be more competitive but Jannik was just too good – as simple as that.”