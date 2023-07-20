Sinohydro praised for successfully upgrading Zimbabwe’s largest coal-fired power plant

Zimbabwe’s leading mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has commended Chinese firm Sinohydro for its successful upgrading of Hwange Thermal Power Station, the country’s largest coal-fired power plant.

Sinohydro added two new generators with a capacity of 600 megawatts (MW) to the existing six units at the coal-fired power plant. The first unit, known as Unit 7 with a capacity of 300 MW, was completed in March while Unit 8 with a similar capacity was completed last month.

In a trading update for the quarter ended May 31, 2023, published in the media Wednesday, Econet Wireless said network availability started to improve after the installation of the first unit.

“The upgrade of Hwange Power Station Unit 7 added 300 MW of power to the national grid which resulted in an improvement of network availability,” the company said.

It added that it will continue to invest in alternative and renewable power solutions in a bid to ensure quality network reliability at all times.

Early this month, the country’s power utility announced the end of power cuts which had bogged down the country since last December, following the completion of the Chinese-funded power plant in Zimbabwe. Enditem