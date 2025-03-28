Sinotruk HOWO MAX Tractor Debuts in Ghana, Redefining Efficiency in Heavy-Duty Transport

Sinotruk Ghana, a leading distributor of heavy-duty trucks in West Africa, has officially unveiled the HOWO MAX Tractor in Ghana, marking a significant leap in cost-effective and high-performance logistics solutions for the region. The launch aligns with Sinotruk’s strategic expansion across Africa, leveraging its robust network of 200 service stations and over 30,000 truck ownership in Ghana alone.

Jason Lee, Marketing Director of FET AUTO, extended a warm welcome to attendees, emphasizing the company’s commitment to the African market.

“Today, we celebrate the arrival of the SinoTRUK HOWO MAX tractor in Ghana,” Lee stated. “On behalf of FET AUTO, I express our sincere gratitude to all our guests.”

Established in 2006, FET AUTO has grown into a major player in West Africa, operating in Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Guinea, with five branches and nearly 200 local employees in Ghana alone. The company’s strategic partnership with SinoTRUK since 2018 has resulted in significant sales, with nearly 1,000 units sold annually.

“The recognition of SinoTRUK’s quality and our localized service capabilities by Ghanaian customers is reflected in our sales figures,” Lee noted. “SinoTRUK’s products, known for their reliability, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, have become crucial for Ghana’s infrastructure development.”

Lee expressed gratitude to SinoTRUK Group for their ongoing support in technology,

product supply, and after-sales service, enabling FET AUTO to provide comprehensive solutions to their customers. He highlighted the timeliness of the HOWO MAX launch, coinciding with Ghana’s post-election infrastructure boom and the growing demand for high-quality heavy equipment.

“The HOWO MAX tractor, with its advanced energy-saving technology, intelligent driving system, and adaptive design, is poised to meet the diverse needs of users across various working conditions,” Lee explained. “We are confident it will be a key driver in Ghana’s economic development.”

FET AUTO looks forward to continued collaboration in contributing to Ghana’s economic growth and urban development.

Key Features of the HOWO MAX Tractor

The HOWO MAX Tractor, part of Sinotruk’s upgraded 2025 lineup, is engineered to address Ghana’s demanding transportation needs, particularly in resource-heavy sectors like mining and agriculture. Key innovations include:

-Unmatched Fuel Efficiency: Equipped with S-AMT transmission; intelligent gear shifting and fast response, with transmission efficiency up to 99.8%; Engine always in the optimal economic speed zone; 16 gears: the head gear ratio is high, and the gearshift step difference is low compared to competitors, slashing operational costs for fleet operators.

-Powerful And Efficient

Hard technology of WP13G engine

WPI3G engine is the world’s first commercial diesel engine with a thermal efficiency reaching 52.28%. It is supported by a variety of hardcore technologies to accurately optimize combustion and reduce friction loss, featuring high torque at low speed, high horse power, abundant starting power and excellent acceleration performance.

120,000km long engine oil change, 400,000km ultra-long DPF dust removal cycle, B10 life up to 1.8 million kilometres, less vehicle maintenance, more money-making

-Enhanced Driver Comfort: A redesigned cabin features a panoramic windshield, reducing blind spots to 3.6 meters, and air-suspension seats for long-haul comfort. The ergonomic layout includes a 12.3-inch multimedia display and fast-charging ports-Durability for Tough Terrains: Built with MAN technology chassis and a high-torque powertrain, the tractor excels in Ghana’s varied landscapes, from urban roads to remote mining sites.

Market Impact

The HOWO MAX launch follows Sinotruk’s record-breaking 2024 performance, where the company secured **20.2% market share in heavy trucks globally** and saw a **280% surge in new energy vehicle sales** . In Ghana, the MAX Tractor is poised to bolster Sinotruk’s dominance, offering a competitive edge to logistics firms through its blend of affordability and reliability.

Commitment to Ghana’s Growth Sinotruk Ghana emphasized its dedication to local partnerships, offering official warranties, discounted pricing, and rapid delivery within 10 days . The company’s expansive service network ensures prompt maintenance, critical for minimizing downtime in Ghana’s fast-paced transport sector.

Looking Ahead

This launch aligns with Sinotruk’s 2025 vision to achieve 450,000 global vehicle sales, with Africa as a pivotal growth market. The HOWO MAX Tractor joins a diversified portfolio, including electric models like the HOWO TX Charging Tractor, underscoring Sinotruk’s dual focus on innovation and sustainability.

Sino Truks Prove Efficiency and Durability, Says Satisfied Customer Humfrey Williams Awuletey, Group Chairman of Oswald Investments Ltd, speaking at the official launch, testified to the exceptional performance of Sino trucks, citing their efficiency and durability.

Speaking further, Mr. Awuletey revealed that his company has been utilizing Sino trucks for the past five (5) years, with impressive results.

“We currently have over 100 Tipper Trucks and water Tankers, and I can confidently say that our five-year-old trucks are still in excellent condition, as if we purchased them yesterday,” Mr. Awuletey stated.

He praised the trucks’ reliability, noting that they continue to operate effectively, demonstrating the quality and durability of Sino trucks.

Mr. Awuletey’s endorsement as well several other testimonies from satisfied customers and partners serve as a testament to the excellence of Sino trucks, reinforcing the company’s reputation for producing high-quality, reliable vehicles.

The launch of the SinoTRUK Howo MAX Tractor is expected to further solidify Sino trucks’ position in the market, offering customers a range of efficient and durable vehicles tailored to their needs.

In an exclusive interview, Williams Wiredu, Managing Director of FET Auto Ghana, highlighted the unique features of the truck.

According to Mr. Wiredu, the Howo Max Truck boasts a European-style design, a powerful MC11 engine, and an automatic transmission system, which is a rarity in the Chinese market. The truck also features a perfect braking system, networking with express rates, and a 14-speed manual transmission.

Fet Auto’s Managing Director emphasized the benefits of the Howo Max Truck, including its powerful engine, durability, and ability to withstand African weather conditions. He also assured customers that after-sales service is a top priority, with five branches in Ghana, including locations in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

Mr. Woredu expressed optimism about the truck’s potential to improve the haulage business in Ghana, citing its advanced technology and features. He encouraged haulage companies to take advantage of this new product, which is expected to boost their business operations.

With the Howo Max Truck, FET Auto Ghana aims to provide customers with a reliable and efficient vehicle that meets their business needs. The company’s commitment to providing excellent after-sales service is also expected to give customers peace of mind.

As the Howo Max Truck hits the Ghanaian market, FET Auto Ghana is confident that its unique features and benefits will make it a top choice for haulage companies and other businesses.

Report by: Kingsley Asiedu