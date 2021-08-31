‘Sir Alex, this is for you’ – Ronaldo dedicates Utd return to ex-boss

Cristiano Ronaldo has dedicated his return to Manchester United to the club’s former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo, who has signed a two-year deal at Old Trafford, first emerged as a global star at the Premier League club, where he spent six years under Ferguson before joining Real Madrid in 2009.

Soon after completing his move back to United from Juventus, the 36-year-old signed off a message on Instagram by saying: “PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

Ronaldo spoke of his “never ending love” for United and that he was “back where I belong”.

He wrote: “I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide.

“It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100 per cent the stuff that dreams are made of!”

Ronaldo added: “I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again! PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”