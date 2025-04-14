Sir Klement Retracts False Claims About William Agbalenyo; Affirms His Roots and Contributions In NDC

Political activist Sir klement has publicly retracted and apologized for earlier comments made in a viral video accusing the Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim of attempting to impose an outsider, William Agbalenyo, as the next District Chief Executive (DCE).

In the video, which circulated widely on social media, Klement alleged that Agbalenyo was not a native of the constituency and was being favored over long-serving party loyalists such as Constituency Women Organizer Rebecca Chissah, who has held the position twice. Eissa criticized what he described as the sidelining of Chissah, arguing that she was more deserving of the nomination.

Klement also claimed that traditional leaders in the area had disowned Agbalenyo and questioned his knowledge of the constituency, stating that “he cannot even mention two towns” in Upper West Akim.

However, in a follow-up video, Klement issued a full retraction after conducting further investigations and engaging with residents of the area.

“Yesterday, I did a video about Adeiso-Upper West Akim constituency, about the DCE matters. I said something and after further investigations, I realized what I said was false. I said the MP brought somebody who does not come from the constituency to become the DCE. That particular statement wasn’t true,” he admitted.

He went on to clarify that William Agbalenyo is indeed a native of the constituency, born and raised in Mame Dede (Saani Village) within the Upper West Akim District. Agbalenyo attended Mame Dede Methodist Basic School, proceeded to Adeiso Presby Basic and JHS, and later graduated from Adeiso Presby Senior High School.

Far from being a political newcomer, Agbalenyo has reportedly supported the National Democratic Congress (NDC) both in cash and kind since 2010.

He owns a private school in the district where children of some party executives are educated free of charge.

He is also known locally for his philanthropic activities, contributing to various community development efforts across the district.

Supporters of Agbalenyo have lauded Eissa’s retraction, saying it restores the integrity of the nomination process and clears misconceptions surrounding Agbalenyo’s background.

The NDC in Upper West Akim is yet to formally announce the President’s nominee for DCE, but the controversy underscores the growing internal competition and sensitivity around appointments within the party at the district level.