Sirens sounded in the early hours of Wednesday in Tel Aviv, warning residents of the coastal Israeli city of more rocket attacks from Gaza amid the sound of explosions.

“Terrorists in Gaza are firing rockets non-stop as civilians in central and southern Israel spend their night in shelters to protect themselves from rocket fire,” the Israeli army tweeted.

The alarm was also sounded in Beersheba in the south of the country and in the coastal city of Ashkelon.

According to media reports, a woman and a child were killed in Lod near Tel Aviv. Militants had set a synagogue on fire there late Tuesday.

In Jehud, also in greater Tel Aviv, a house was hit by a rocket. In Tel Aviv, an 84-year-old collapsed on the way to a shelter, news site Ynet reported.

The alarms started sounding late Tuesday evening, and the sounds of explosions could be heard.

Earlier the Israeli army (IDF) destroyed a building containing offices of members of Hamas and spokesmen for the Islamist Palestinian organization in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF says militant Palestinians have fired more than 800 rockets from the Gaza Strip since Monday.

Israel’s air force meanwhile attacked around 500 targets in the isolated coastal strip. Fatalities were reported on both sides.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said the number of Palestinians killed has risen to 35, including twelve children and three women, while 233 people were reported injured.

The IDF said it has struck “a number of significant terror targets and terror operatives across the Gaza Strip.”