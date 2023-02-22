Siribeatz marks his music debut with new single ‘Sirious Riddims’

Siribeatz, one of the versatile and impactful young Ghanaian producers behind blockbuster tunes like Joey B’s ‘Akobam’, Kwaku DMC’s ‘Allah’, Kobla Jr’s ‘Badman’, He3b’s ‘Cinderella’, and Siriboe’s ‘Ticks’ with WavytheCreator, makes his debut on ‘Sirious Riddims’. The new sound infuses South Africa’s Amapiano with homegrown Ghanaian Highlife to create what many are beginning to call ‘’PianoHighlife’’.

‘’PianoHighlife’’ is the main theme of ‘Sirious Riddims’ – a distinct universal sound that has a unique way of enthralling its audience with drum kicks and other intimate instrumentation to inspire and enable expression through meditation, dance, partying, a workout session, or whatever the fits the vibe. As such, ‘Sirious Riddims’ is bound to meet the yearnings of your heart in a heartbeat. Like fine wine, the song’s vibe is certain to grow on you as you discover and absorb all the melodies hidden in it.

‘Sirious Riddims’ is the first of a six-month rollout to lay the groundwork for PianoHighlife in the ears of each Siribeatz listener both locally and internationally, as well as facilitate in the expressivity of art in whatever form, all from the memorable vibe of ‘Sirious Riddims’.

Listen here https://push.fm/fl/rpa5d4lq