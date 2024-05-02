Siribeatz’s ‘He Lives In You’ Hits the Airwaves

Siribeatz, the young producer wonder kid from Ghana, has released a captivating new single titled “He Lives In You,” marking a bold entry into the second quarter of the year with a distinct instrumental record that exudes a feel-good energy. This African-Electronic sound promises to invigorate listeners, setting the perfect mood for taking on daily activities or embarking on new ventures.

Siribeatz’s music production brand stands out as unique among other music composers in Ghana, and his recent Top 40 UK Chart Entry for production credits on “Rollin” by Bruddanay & KarimthaPeasant further solidifies his position as a rising star in the music industry. “He Lives In You” represents a significant milestone in Siribeatz’s career, showcasing his ability to infuse African-Electronic sounds with an infectious energy that resonates with audiences.

The new single, released on 22/04/2024, is a collaborative effort with Beaticide and Kaiiondabeat, two other talented producers from Ghana who are currently completing their studies at Ashesi University, Accra. This collaboration has resulted in a truly electrifying fusion of musical talents, offering listeners a unique and immersive sonic experience.

“He Lives In You” is now available on all major streaming platforms here https://push.fm/fl/siribeatzhelivesinme