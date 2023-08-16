Sirigu Paramount chief to lead broken bridge demonstration

Naba Roland Akwara Atogumdeya III, the Paramount Chief of the Sirigu Traditional Area in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, is poised to lead a demonstration over the broken Sirigu-Zorko Bridge and other deplorable roads in the area.

It formed part of a decision taken by the Traditional Council for the entire community to protest over the broken bridge and other bad roads in the area following the failure of the government to address their concerns despite many appeals.

Mr. Mathew Abangna, Chairman of the Sirigu Youth Association, who revealed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, indicated that the demonstration was set to take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

The broken Sirigu-Zorko Bridge has caused several accidents in the area, resulting in the loss of lives and multiple death-defying fractures among victims.

This, coupled with the bad nature of roads in the area, had drastically slowed down economic activities and adversely impacted health care, thereby necessitating the demonstration.

He said many roads in the community were inaccessible, and several petitions sent to the rightful authorities had yielded no desired result, hence the intention to demonstrate to intensify the call for the government to come to their aid.

It will be recalled that the Ghana News Agency on July 20, 2023 reported about the broken Sirigu-Zorko bridge being a death trap and adversely impacting on education, health care and economic activities in the area.

It followed an accident that occurred on July 16, 2023, where two young men on a motor bike were reported to have capsized into the hole of the broken bridge resulting in multiple fractures.

The road links several major communities in the Kassena-Nankana West District to the Bongo District and the Bolgatanga Municipality and also serves as a transit route for neighbouring Burkina Faso to access Bolgatanga.