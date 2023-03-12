Sirvik Readies 2023 Debut Single ‘Vibes’ off upcoming EP, “Me Alone”

Victor Akpevwhe Ohwo commonly by his stage name Sirvik – has announced the title of his debut single of the year “Vibes“ scheduled to release on 24th of March 2023.

The fast-rising Nigerian singer/songwriter addresses toxic relationship matters between two loves and reiterates his intention to remain calm and peaceful throughout it all. Speaking on the inspiration and thought process behind the song he said,

“ Everyone at some point in their life faces relationship struggles and problems and sometimes it can get toxic – with Vibes I just wanted to share a true story from a close friend and it somehow made me realize some things in my life too”. He also went on to add that “ I just want to share with the audience good music, this year I’m back and I’m preparing for my EP”.

Following his short hiatus – Sirvik is back and plans to take over the African music and global scene with his sweet melodies, catchy choruses, and well-thought lyrics.

The highly anticipated release is set to be followed by an EP titled “ Me Alone “ which fans can expect to arrive in May.