Sissala East Assembly Fails To Elect PM

The Sissala East Municipal Assembly has failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) to steer its affairs after the term of Mr Sumaila Doho, the incumbent Presiding Member, expired.

Mr Doho was first elected on the January 23, 2020, to serve a two-year term.

He is being challenged by Mr Sukah Sidik Mumuni, a Physician Assistant.

In the first round of the elections, Mr Doho polled 17 votes as against 12 by Mr Mumuni, out of a total of 31 votes with two spoilt ballots.

In the second round of voting, Mr Doho obtained 21 votes while Mr Sukah Mumuni had 10.

Mr Charles Oten-Bonsra, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, who supervised the exercise, rescheduled it to the next 14 days.

Earlier, Mr Fuseini Yakubu, the Municipal Chief Executive, appealed to the Assembly members to bury their differences and choose a PM to ensure development.

According to the Local Government Act 936 of 2016, the Presiding Member shall hold office for a term of two years and is eligible for reelection subject to sub-section (6) of the same Act.