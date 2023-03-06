Sissala East MP Provides Ambulance for Welembelle Polyclinic

Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala East Constituency, has presented a new ambulance to the Wallembelle Polyclinic.

The gesture, the MP indicated, is aimed at improving the health delivery of Wallembelle and its catchment area.

“I am working hard in the area of healthcare delivery in diverse ways to ensure access to healthcare is expanded to reach the population,” he said.

Mr Isahaku appealed to the health care practitioners to handle patients with compassion and love as the first medicine every patient needs.

The MP expressed happiness that the ambulance would directly or indirectly reach the entire constituency to help the sick.

Dr Emmanuel Orgbamey, the Medical Superintendent of the Polyclinic was not happy since the facility was classified as a health centre, but NHIS does not pay for surgical services, ultrasound scan services, and basic laboratory investigations.

He said pregnant women and other clients paid for surgeries out of their pocket, in addition, the patients pay for basic laboratory tests as well as ultrasound scan services, a situation that was burdening the people.

Kuoro Alhaji Dimah Attah Jakpa, Chief of Mwanduanu and acting head of the Welembelle paramountcy on behalf of the people thanked the MP for gesture.

Kuoro Jakpa appealed to the Sissala East Assembly to complete the many abandoned projects at the Welembelle Polyclinic.