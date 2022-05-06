Sissala East MP supports health delivery in constituency

Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East, has supported 12 health facilities in the constituency with hospital beds and other office equipment, including computers.

He said the support was to help resource them with the basic working tools to improve their efficiency in health care delivery.

“If you are not well you can’t do anything so we shall extend support anytime we have the means,” he said.

The MP appealed to the communities to support him as well as the Municipal Assembly to facilitate development of the area.

“If the community provides labour and I provide the cement and other materials, we should be able to undertake petty developments that are lacking in the communities, let’s bring back that communal spirit”.

“Let me also thank Mr Alex Bapula, the outgoing Municipal Director of Health, for the good work done….”

He said during Mr Bapula’s tenure, he expanded the health infrastructure and improved the sector outcomes.

Mr Issahaku commended the staff for their dedication to duty, saying: “Deep down our heart we appreciate the health staff and urge you to continue with your good work.”

He pledged his readiness to continue to provide the real tools for them to work and deliver quality health care services.

The MP disclosed that 12 other health facilities are to benefit from his share of the National Health Insurance Levy, comprising eight patient beds, two delivery beds, and six desktop computers.

He urged them to cultivate the culture of maintenance to get the maximum benefit from the equipment.

He called on the various communities to develop the communal labour spirit to enable them to get the support needed for self-help projects.