Sissala East Municipal Assembly reviews mid-year performance targets

The Sissala East Municipal Assembly has expressed worry on its failure to collect revenues due to exportation and the poor sensitisation of levy payers and collectors, which is affecting revenue mobilisation targets.

It has, therefore, set it upon itself to promote mass education, and regular auditing and education of collectors to increase revenue mobilisation for the needed development.

Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said this at the assembly’s 2022 annual action plan mid-year performance review meeting.

The MCE said the review session was to assess the half-year implementation level of the 2022 annual action plan of the agenda for jobs creation and prosperity for all.

Mr Batong assured that they will set up a revenue improvement and collection unit comprising motivated men from inside and outside the assembly and councils to increase revenue efforts.

During a presentation by the central administration, it was said that revenue accrued from the Internally Generated Funds, (MSHAP, PWD, Goods & Service –Depts, DDF Related transfer, DACF, MPCF, and Donor-GPSNP) was GH₵ 2,524,897.77, representing 44 per cent of the set target of GH¢ 5,774,980.60.

Of all the five urban and zonal councils, Tumu Urban Council with a target of GH₵100,000.00 recorded GH₵22,164.00 representing 22.16 per cent.

The Bujan Zonal Council with the same target of GH₵100.000.00 raised the highest of GH₵44,470.00 representing 44.47 per cent while the Nabulo Zonal Council with the same target of GH₵100,000.00 only raised GH₵10,708.00 which represented 10.7 per cent and became the lowest during the mid-year.

The rest were Welembelle Zone with a target of GH₵100,000.00 but generated GH₵33,757.00, which represented 33.76 per cent whilst the Sakai Zonal Council with the target of GH₵100,000.00 collected GH₵14,074.00 which stood at 14 per cent.

Therefore, all the Sissala East Municipal Assembly’s comparative income generating unit performance of revenue target of GH₵ 990,000.00, raked in GH₵286,936.56 which stood at 28.98 per cent.

The assembly reported that the overall percentage of implementation stood at 139 out of 227 planned projects.

The decentralised bodies of the assembly took turns to enumerate targets achievements and challenges in their various sectors.

Mr Haruna Suara, an Extension Officer of the Department of Agriculture, underscored the need for improved roads linking production areas and appealed for fuel support for extension workers to enable them to provide the needed extension services to farmers at the community levels.

Mr Juatie Benin Duori, the Upper West Regional Coordinator, USAID Advancing Nutrition, said the USAID, under its ongoing programme on food and nutrition security from 2020 to 2025 sponsored some forums, which the Sissala East is a beneficiary.

Mr Juatie said the USAID multi-sectoral nutrition project addressed the root cause of malnutrition to save lives and enhance long-term health development.

He added that 715 health workers in all 17 districts were trained on young child feeding, anemia prevention, and control whilst additional 530 health workers benefitted from quality improvement approaches to address gaps in nutrition among others.

He stressed that the assembly should ensure and sustain collaboration to reduce malnutrition in the area.