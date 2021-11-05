Sissala East Young Democrats remind government of poor road network

The Young Democrats in the Sissala East have reminded government of the poor road network in the Sissala area that impacted negatively on the development prospects of the enclave.

They acknowledged that road problems in the area were age long problems, but alleged that the Nana Akufo-Addo led government had failed woefully in honoring its promises on roads to the Sissala people.

The Young Democrats who gave the reminder in a press release signed by Mr Prince Justice Ali, Communications Director of the Group, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Wa, noted that since independence, various successive governments had attempted temporary solutions on their roads.

“These quick fix solutions including; re-gravelling, building of inter-community bridges, construction of feeder roads, filling of portholes using graders and caterpillars amongst others had often brought some improvement on our rather bad roads as they become somehow motorable.

“These have been regular activities on our roads prior to 2016”, it emphasized.

The release noted with sadness that the current government, despite all the lofty promises made prior to the 2016 elections, had failed to even carry out the usual maintenance works that previous governments used to do on the roads.

“Very little has been done, even on these normal activities to reduce our plight. We find this very disappointing and disrespectful to the Sissala people, especially, considering the road promises that the President made to the chiefs and people of Sissala East, ostensibly to win votes, in the heat of the 2016 campaigns”, the release stated.

According to the release, it was worrying that most roads that were awarded on contract and being worked on by the previous government had all been halted upon inception of the current government.

“Some of the roads included; the Tumu-Walembelle road, Kulfuo- Tumu road, Tumu-Gwollu-Han road, and the Tumu-Bolga road among others”, it listed”.

“It was reported that auditing was supposedly being done on these road contracts. Interestingly, it is five years on, and we are still to be told the outcome of the audit. The Sissala people have taken particular note of this retrogression under the current government”, it said.

The Young Democrats therefore called on the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East Constituency, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, to follow up on the contracts and many others due the Sissala people to ensure they had a fair deal in the execution of such road contracts.

It said the John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led government undertook the following major road infrastructural projects in the Sissala land including; creation of Nmandouanu to Nabugubelle road, Nabugubelle – Sumboro feeder road, and Nabugubelle – Challu feeder road.

The others are; Sakalu-Santie-Jijen feeder road, Nabulo-Duu feeder road, Tarring of Tumu Town Roads, creation of new roads in Tumu town, construction of Waalifuo Bridge, construction of Chinchang bridge, and the Construction of Bujan road bridges.

The rest are the ongoing works on the Tumu-Bolga road, Tumu-Wallembele road, construction of Tumu-Jeffisi Road including Walembelle and Bugubelle town roads.

The release congratulated the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) on his nomination and subsequent confirmation whilst urging him to liaise with the MP for them to lobby for their share of the national cake on roads.