Sissala West MP presents food items to Hilla Limann SHS

Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West, has donated assorted food items to the Hilla Limann Senior High School at Gwollu in the Upper West Region to lessen the effects of food shortage on the school.

The items included eight bags of maize, 17 bags of rice, five bags of sugar, three gallons of cooking oil and four cartons of tin tomatoes.

Handing them over to the school, Mr Sukparu said he was saddened to hear that the school faced inadequate food supply, which inhibits effective teaching and learning.

“Since students cannot learn on empty stomachs, I made this donation to avoid disruption of the academic work,” he said.

The MP appealed to the final year students to stay glued to their books to pass their exams with good grades.

Mr Iddrisu Mahama Jaline, the Headmaser of the school, received the items and said they came at the right time to solve a major challenge of the school.

As part of efforts to ensure quality education in the constituency, Mr Sukparu also sponsored the mock examination for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE ) candidates and provided all the writing materials.

“An effective mock examination goes a long way to adequately prepare the students for the BECE to boost their performance,” he said.

The MP promised to sponsor the best student of the BECE to the tertiary level.

Mr Alhassan Haruna, the Assistant District Director of Education in charge of Human Resource, commended the MP for the effort at improving educational outcomes.