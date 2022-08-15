Sissalla East MP supports schools with food items

Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissalla East Constituency, has presented assorted food items to three-second cycle schools in the Sissala East Municipality.

The Kanton Senior High School (SHS), and the Tumu Senior High Technical School received 15 bags of rice, five bags of maize, and two gallons of cooking oil each, whilst the St. Clare’s Vocational Institute took 10 bags of rice, five bags of maize, and two gallons of cooking oil.

Mr Issahaku, who is also the Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said he was donating the food items to support the schools whilst they wait for food supply from the Government.

Donating the items to the beneficiary schools at separate events, Mr Chinnia said: “I will put my best foot forward if the need arises to support my constituents, I will always do it, the request was on short notice, but I managed to gather these even though I know it can’t take you anywhere but it’s a way of supporting.”

He noted that the shortage in supply of foodstuff was not limited to only the schools in Tumu but across the country saying, “As your Member of Parliament, I want to demonstrate that I am with you in this trying moment.”

The MP emphasized that the main problem was about finances, but that the Chief Executive Officer of the Buffer stock Company had assured that some resolutions had been reached to ensure food gets to the schools.

“Those of us in leadership should not forget about the education of others as education of our children alone cannot save society but extend it to every child since their liability to society can be detrimental to the larger society”, the MP explained.

Mr Kanton Mohammed, the Headmaster of the Kanton SHS, commended the MP for the support and for his constant touch with the constituents saying, “You have been very visible, virtually every week, you are all over the place to see the people.”

Mr Ibrahim Narimah, the headmaster of the Tumu Senior high Technical School, also thanked the MP for the 16 streetlights he gave to the school and for the donation, adding, the food donated would help improve the quantity and quality of food served to the students.

On her part, Madam Christina Naeke, Principal of the St Clares Vocational Institute, emphasized that “It’s always a joy to see you around and we appreciate what you have shown to see St Clares grow.”