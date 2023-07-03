Sista Afia adjudged Best Female Music Act at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia has been adjudged the Best Female Music Act at the 2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards (GEA) USA at the Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Centre in New York.

The “Asouden” hitmaker beat off competition from Gyakie, Piesie Esther, Amaarae MzVee, Wendy Shay, and Wiyaala to win the coveted awards for Ghanaian female musicians.

It was the second time Sista Afia had won this particular category, having won her first in 2019.

Kofi Clinton, manager of Sista Afia, expressed excitement about the latest achievement of his artiste and was grateful to fans for their support.

“Sista Afia is undoubtedly one of the few talented female musicians we have in Ghana, and she has been working very hard to produce more bangers.

“Fans should keep on showing their support for our music gem, and we’re actually cooking up something big for her in the coming months,” she said.

Sista Afia delivered a stunning performance to the patrons gathered at the 2023 edition of the GEA awards ceremony with some of her hits.

She has over the years been consistent, and after releasing numerous hit songs, and recently performed in the United Arab Emirates, United States of America and Italy.

The award-winning songstress is set to perform in United Kingdom in the coming days as she completes her tour of four countries in one month.