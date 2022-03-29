Sista Afia Debunks Claims That Award Schemes Are Towards Female Musicians

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia says award schemes in Ghana are not considerate towards female musicians, which has led to majority of female talents give up on doing music.

According to the “Asuoden” hitmaker, 90 per cent of female musicians she came to meet had given up on their music career while upcoming female musicians had already started giving up.

Sista Afia in a Facebook wrote: “In a country where award schemes are organised and doesn’t “favour” female musicians, you wonder why some female talents give up in this country called Ghana.

“90 per cent of the female musicians I came to meet when coming up in 2015 have all given up, the young ones too after me have started giving up already. Don’t blame them, the politics in this industry, purely witchcraft. Only few are still relevant, I can count five or maybe six ladies.”

Sista Afia further noted that some female musicians like Sefa and Gyakie had done very well over the past few months, but it was pathetic how their efforts had been downplayed.

She added that some female musicians were doing very well in doing good music, performing on bigger platforms, but needed some form of consideration during awards presentation because they cannot compete with their male counterparts who had larger fan bases.

“I am waiting for the night where 10 or 20 Ghanaian female musicians would be picking awards back to back. I know it sounds impossible, but that day and night would surely come,” she said.