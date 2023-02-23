Sista Afia parts ways with old management

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia says she has mutually parted ways with her old management, BK Records, as she kicks off a new journey.

The award-winning songstress who made her debut back in 2015 was signed to BK Records, led by Mr. Emmanuel Arhin, popularly known in showbiz circles as “Bossu Kule”.

Sista Afia revealed in an interview that she was grateful to her old management for supporting her over the years, but now being personally managed by Clinton Selorm Owulaku, known in the showbiz as Kofi.

“I parted ways with my old management, and I am working on a deal to get some new managers on board. I have set some very high standards for myself in the near future, and I am poised to achieve them,” she said.

Sista Afia added that she was open to working with any record label or individual who was ready to invest in her craft as she looked to reach the pinnacle of global music.

When asked about her plans for 2023, Sista Afia said she plans to drop an album or maybe an extended play but was grateful to her fans, “SlayNation.”

“My fans have been very supportive over the years, and I have some good music for them this year. My duty is to serve them with the best of rhythms, and I will certainly make my fans proud,” she said.

Sista Afia is currently promoting her new single “Carry Go,” which is being accompanied by some entrancing visuals released early this week.