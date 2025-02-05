Sista Afia Plans Return to Nursing at 40, Balancing Music and Healthcare Careers

Ghanaian Afro-pop sensation Sista Afia has revealed plans to return to her nursing career at the age of 40, even as she continues to make waves in the music industry.

The artist, known for chart-topping hits like “Jeje” and “Slay Queen,” shared this during a candid interview on Onua TV, where she reflected on her journey from healthcare to music and her aspirations for the future.

Currently, Sista Afia is fully immersed in her music career, having put her nursing profession on hold. However, she emphasized that her passion for healthcare remains intact, and she intends to revisit it later in life. “Right now, I’m a full-time musician, and nursing is on hold. When I get to the age of 40, I’ll go back to nursing,” she stated. With a touch of humor, she added, “It’s been a while since I stopped school; I’ve even forgotten how to spell Chloroquine.”

Before her rise to fame in the music industry, Sista Afia worked as a licensed nurse in the United Kingdom. She initially studied nursing at the Reverend John Teye Memorial Institute in Ghana before relocating to the UK to further her education. In 2015, she made the bold decision to return to Ghana to pursue her musical dreams, a move that has since paid off as she has become one of the country’s most prominent Afro-pop artists.

Her story highlights the delicate balance many individuals face when juggling multiple passions. While music is her primary focus at the moment, Sista Afia’s commitment to nursing underscores her dedication to making a difference in people’s lives, whether through her art or her medical expertise. This dual ambition resonates with many who strive to pursue diverse career paths without abandoning their roots.

Sista Afia’s journey also sheds light on the challenges of transitioning between professions. Her lighthearted remark about forgetting how to spell “Chloroquine” reflects the reality of stepping away from a field for an extended period. Yet, her determination to return to nursing demonstrates a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute to society in multiple ways.

As she continues to dominate the Afro-pop scene, Sista Afia’s story serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and professionals alike. It reminds us that it’s never too late to revisit old passions or explore new ones, and that success is not confined to a single path. For now, fans can enjoy her music while knowing that, in the future, she may once again don her nursing uniform to serve in a different capacity.