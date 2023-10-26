Sista Afia Premieres New Single ‘Maradona’ Featuring DopeNation

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia has released her highly anticipated ‘Maradona’ single featuring award-winning music duo DopeNation.

After thrilling music lovers with the melodious “Shine Ya Eye” and “Carry Go” singles over the past months, the vocal sensation has bounced back with another

groundbreaking single that has already received massive social media traction.

The song produced by DopeNation is available across various streaming platforms as Sista Afia churns out captivating lyrics on this new danceable tune.

Sista Afia, who terms the song ‘Ghanapiano,’ comes with lush production; thus, it offers an upbeat electric guitar melody interspersed with drums, with elements

of Azonto, Afrobeats, and Highlife.

With support from DopeNation’s delicate singing prowess, Sista Afia, as usual, dazzles with unique vocals that make the song soothing.

According to Sista Afia, she seeks to offer music lovers a new feel of the Ghanapiano rhythm and believes it would transcend borders, thus taking Ghana’s music to another level.

She believes this song would be the new wave in the music industry as it promotes the originality of the Ghanaian rhythm, something she believes must be explored more.

Sista Afia, who was adjudged the Best Female Music Act at the 2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, has had a stellar music career over the years,

dropping some timeless singles and albums.