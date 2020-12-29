Popular Ghanaian female songstress, Sista Afia has been ranked the number one Ghanaian female artiste by OnePlay Africa.

OnePlay Africa platform is dedicated to promoting, supporting the music industry has revealed its top 10 list of best performing female musicians in Ghana the year 2020 under review.

Sista Afia has been a sensation during the year having churned out numerous hit singles and awakened the industry with the “beef” that took the music industry by storm.

The “Weather” hitmaker demonstrated her versatility in music with some ruthless rap vibes accompanied by her strong vocals.

Eno Barony who was recently crowned the Best Female Rapper at the Afrikan Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA) placed second on the list while revitalized Dancehall artiste Mvzee ranked third.

Sensational vocalist Adina Thembi who has a remarkable 2020 with numerous hit songs placed fourth while the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghanaian music, Wendy Shay made the top five.

Others include Amaarae (6th), Sefa (7th), Efya (8th), Jackie (9th), and Freda Ryhmz making the top 10 shortlists.