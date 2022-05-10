Sista Afia ready for “Queen Solomon” concert in Tamale

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia is geared up for her “Queen Solomon” concert slated for the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The musical concert fixed for Saturday, May 14, 2022, would see the award-winning songstress rock music-loving fans with back-to-back hits.

Sista Afia has recruited the likes of Medikal, Mr Drew, Sefa, Lilwin, Lasmid, Ataaka, Wiz Child, and Fadlan, among others for the concert.

the support and love the people of the Northern Region have shown her.

“I have in the past received countless messages as to when I would be performing in Tamale. It’s been years of planning this concert and I am delighted it is coming on next weekend.

“It is going to be one of the biggest concerts of the year and I am poised to deliver some ruthless performance, especially having not performed on many stages over the past few months,” she said in an interview.

She further revealed that more artistes would be named within the coming days with two big musical artistes from Ghana to make a surprise appearance on stage.

Sista Afia has had a stellar career over the past years dropping some amazing hits including “Asouden”, “Weather”, “Broken”, “Jeje”, among others.