Sista Afia Vows to Withdraw Support for Industry Colleagues Over Lack of Reciprocity

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has publicly expressed her disappointment with some of her colleagues in the music industry, accusing them of failing to reciprocate the support she has consistently shown them.

The “Jeje” hitmaker, known for her vibrant personality and chart-topping songs, revealed that she feels let down by the lack of solidarity from fellow artists, particularly two individuals she has always gone out of her way to support.

In a recent interview with Accra-based UTV, Sista Afia did not mince words as she addressed the issue. She explained that she recently released a new song and expected her colleagues to share it on their social media platforms to help promote it. However, to her dismay, many of them, including the two unnamed artists she has consistently supported, failed to do so.

“These people know themselves. This is not an attack on the whole industry but rather two people who I go out of my way to support. They come to my house to eat and all, but they failed to support me. I’m hurt, and this will be the last time I will go out of my way to support them,” she said during the interview.

Sista Afia’s comments have sparked a wave of reactions from fans and industry players alike. While some have sympathized with her, others have questioned the dynamics of support and reciprocity in the music industry. The issue has also reignited conversations about the importance of collaboration and mutual respect among artists, especially in an industry where visibility and promotion are crucial for success.

The musician, whose real name is Francisca Gawugah, has built a reputation for being one of the most supportive figures in the Ghanaian music scene. Over the years, she has collaborated with numerous artists, shared their works on her social media platforms, and even hosted some of them at her home. Her frustration stems from what she perceives as a lack of gratitude and reciprocity from those she has supported.

“I’m not saying everyone should support me, but if I’ve always been there for you, why can’t you do the same for me? It’s not about forcing anyone, but it’s about showing appreciation and solidarity,” she added.

Sista Afia’s decision to speak out has drawn mixed reactions. Some fans have praised her for being honest and standing up for herself, while others have urged her to focus on her craft and not let the actions of others affect her. Industry analysts, however, believe her comments highlight a broader issue within the entertainment sector—a lack of genuine collaboration and mutual support among artists.

“The music industry is highly competitive, and sometimes artists get so caught up in their own careers that they forget to support their peers,” says Nana Kwasi, a music promoter based in Accra. “What Sista Afia is saying is valid. If you expect support, you should also be willing to give it.”

Despite her disappointment, Sista Afia remains committed to her music career. Her new song, which she declined to name during the interview, is already gaining traction on streaming platforms and social media, thanks to the support of her loyal fan base. She has also hinted at upcoming projects and collaborations, signaling that she is not letting the incident deter her from achieving her goals.

As the conversation around her comments continues, one thing is clear: Sista Afia’s bold stance has brought to light the importance of reciprocity and solidarity in the music industry. Whether her colleagues will take her words to heart and foster a more supportive environment remains to be seen. For now, the singer has made it clear that she will no longer go out of her way to support those who fail to reciprocate her kindness.