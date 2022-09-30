Sista Ginna named among top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

Ghanaian blogger and Publicist Georgina Dotsey widely known as Sista Ginna and her christian media brand ‘Gospel Hypers” one of the leading gospel blogs in Africa has once again been listed among Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers by Avance Media.

For the second time, the Gospel Blogger, Sista Ginna has been listed among the top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers. The 2022 edition of the annual list of the best in Ghana’s blogosphere has been released.

Mentioned on the 37th spot, Ghana’s leading PR and Rating Agency, Avance Media, in partnership with MTN and Verna Natural Mineral Water named Gospel Hypers and its sub outlets among the leading 50 blog handles in Ghana.

The ranking, which came into inception in 2018, features the names behind the most read, popular and credible blogs in Ghana and highlights how individuals are contributing to digital journalism in Ghana.

The ranking was announced at an exclusive event that hosted the Ghanaian blogging community at AMA HALL on Saturday 24th September in Accra.

As part of the event Sista Ginna was also one of the speakers at Avance Media’s annual bloggers summit with Sellas Manna, Jibriel Suliah as well as Clement Asamoah, Speaking on the main topic, The Now and Future of Blogging.

Sista Ginna over the years has dedicated her platform Gospel Hypers to spreading good news and focusing on the happenings in the gospel industry by serving as partners as well as advisors on major Christian events in Ghana and abroad.