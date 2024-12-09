Sister Derby Opens Up About Educational Struggles and Family Support During GTV Interview

Ghanaian musician Sister Derby, renowned for her music and unique style, recently shared a deeply personal account of the challenges she faced while pursuing her Master’s degree in a candid interview on GTV.

Reflecting on her educational journey, Sister Derby revealed how her family’s unwavering support helped her overcome the financial hurdles of higher education. She fondly recalled how her uncle played a key role in motivating her to continue her studies. “My uncle encouraged me and pushed me to do a Master’s degree. He was like, ‘Don’t let time pass. You just finished your Bachelor’s. You are still in the learning mode. So just continue,’” she shared.

However, despite her uncle’s encouragement, the road to higher education was far from smooth. One of her greatest challenges was securing the funds to pay for her tuition. Sister Derby disclosed that her mother took out a loan of £11,000 to cover the fees. “It was a lot of money,” she said, emphasizing the financial strain that came with continuing her studies.

Sister Derby also revealed a significant misconception she faced regarding tuition fees due to her European passport. “We thought that, because I had a European passport, the fees would be subsidized. Unfortunately, I hadn’t been living in Europe or the UK for the past three to five years, so I didn’t qualify. I had to pay international fees,” she explained.

Despite these obstacles, Sister Derby’s determination, coupled with the support from her family, helped her push forward and complete her education, a testament to the strength of familial encouragement and resilience in the face of financial difficulties.