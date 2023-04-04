Sisu-Makena Tomegah, Raphael Nii Ankrah Win Interrecruit College Scholarship Tennis Tourney

Sisu Tomegah, with a breathtaking display of power and unnerving composure, won her first title in 2023 by defeating Precious Nunana from Ho Tennis Club 6-3, 6-1 in the InterRecruit College Scholarship Tennis Tournament at the National Tennis Center, Accra.

It was a dramatic, dizzying 55 minutes contest utterly befitting a major final. Sisu-Makena converted her fourth when a Precious forehand sailed long.

“I think it’s even more enjoyable, I would say, after all those tough matches’. “I’m super happy that I was able to handle all those emotions and win this one.” Sisu-Makena Tomegah.

Sisu-Makena received the InterRecruit College Scholarship Tennis Tournament Trophy from Founder of InterRecruit Foundation, Sadia Mayou, whom she thanked for everything she’s done for Ghana Tennis.

In the Boy’s final, Winneba based Raphael Nii Ankrah continued his blistering form to claim his first title of the year by prevailing over Caleb Aryettey in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

“I’m thrilled, today was a tough match, it’s the best start to the season I have ever had. Amazing number of points won and looking forward to the season even more”, said Raphael Nii Ankrah.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, the Founder of InterRecruit Foundation said, I am happy we have been able to successfully organise a tournament in Ghana. With my few days in Ghana, I can boldly say, this country is blessed with an abundance of talents. InterRecuit Foundation is here to help these players get admission to College.

Sadia added that, I want to use this opportunity to thank all the Ghanaian former tennis players who came on board to support me, I am truly grateful.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh