Sitra Sports Club gains promotion to Premiership in Bahrain

Ernest Barfo aka ‘Higuain’ has spearheaded his club, Sitra Sports Club to gain promotion to the Nasser Premier League in Bahrain.

He joined the club in January 2022, and his exploits has magnified Sitra who have since 2017 never been promoted to the Premier league

Since signing for the new club in Bahrain league1, he has been able to help them to beat all clubs gain qualification to the Bahrain Premier League. In 9 tough games that he featured, Barfo was able to score 8goals to become top scorer.

While in Ghana, he played for Liberty Professionals for four years, and Bechem Utd. before moving to Libya, Kuwait and now Bahrain.

They went to the playoffs amd won against Malkiya football club.

He plays with another Ghanaian midfielder, Ike Aryee, a former Karela United player.

Sitra FC’s promotion to the Bahrain Nasser Premier league was confirmed on Monday after their hard-fought 1-0 win against resilient Malikiyah Club side.

They are very important players looking for bigger challenges like call ups for the Black Stars as Ghana prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Aryee was the club’s second top scorer with 4 goals, 4 assists after 10 league games.