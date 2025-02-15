Six Ambulances Out of Service in Bono Region

The Ghana National Ambulance Service in the Bono Region is facing a critical crisis, as six ambulances have been out of service for the past six months due to severe mechanical faults.

The Deputy Bono Regional Manager of the Ambulance Service, Mr. Eric Mills, has revealed that these ambulances are no longer roadworthy, significantly affecting emergency response efforts in the region.

Speaking to Space FM in Sunyani, Mr. Mills made an urgent appeal to the government and the general public for support to restore the service’s efficiency.

The lack of functional ambulances is putting lives at risk. Emergency cases that require swift transportation to health facilities are being delayed, and this is deeply concerning,” he stressed.

Response to Nana Pooley’s Death

Addressing concerns over the tragic death of Francis Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley), a football fan who was stabbed to death at the Nsuatre Nana Konamansan Park over the weekend, Mr. Mills dismissed allegations that the National Ambulance Service delayed in responding to the emergency.

He explained that medical personnel on standby acted swiftly when alerted and transported the victim to the Nsuatre Polyclinic while on oxygen.

However, he clarified that the ambulance driver was away from the vehicle, attending to another medical case on the field, which momentarily delayed the response.

Our personnel, including drivers, are well-trained emergency medical technicians who prioritize saving lives. We are not to blame for what happened,” he emphasized.

The worsening condition of ambulances in the Bono Region has raised serious concerns about emergency preparedness. Mr. Mills reiterated that without immediate intervention, the Service’s ability to respond to emergencies and save lives will continue to deteriorate.