Six aspirants to contest in NDC Tema West primary

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tema West constituency primary will be held at the WAEC Hall in Tema Community 5, with six aspirants on the ballot paper; five males and one woman, to be held on “Saturday, May 13”.

Mr Wakefield Wisdom Ackuaku, Mr Rashid Isah, Dr Raphael Kwesi Sarpong Tuffuor, Dr Adams Kortey Asafotei, Mr James Enu, and Ms Jessica Akley Dosoo Pappoe are some of the candidates on the ballot paper.

While Mr Ackuaku and Mr Enu had previously run for the position, Mr Isah, Dr Asafotei, and Ms Pappoe were contesting for the first time.

Dr Tuffour was, however, the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the constituency for the 2020 elections, during which he polled 44,171 votes, losing to Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, the current MP with 2,037 differences.

He was said to have polled the highest number of votes for the NDC in the constituency in the parliamentary election.

Mr Prosper Kwame Kwashietsey, the NDC Tema West Constituency Secretary, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that a total of 2,520 delegates drawn from the 280 branches would vote in the primary.

Concerning the interlocutory lawsuit filed against the elections, he stated that they had not received any instructions from the Party’s national office, therefore all plans remained unchanged.

He encouraged delegates and hopefuls to maintain decorum in their campaigning and must unite for the 2024 general election with a single voice to unseat the New Patriotic Party.