Six Attackers of police officer granted bail

Six persons who were arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer at a checkpoint at Kumawu, have been granted GHS 10,000.00 bail each by the Effiduase District Court.

The accused persons are Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng and Emmanuel Mensah.

Another suspect is on the run, while the other Thomas Kusi, who sustained injuries during the scuffle is on admission at the hospital.

The suspects who were alleged to be overloaded in a taxicab, engaged in a scuffle with the police when they were stopped at a checkpoint near Kumawu.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the police, acting on intelligence arrested the suspects and charged them with assaulting a public officer, conspiracy to commit crime and aiding and abetting of crime.

A police statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, indicated that the prosecution pleaded with the court presided by Mr Frank Nii Ashittey Addo, to keep the suspects in remand for further investigations.

The prosecution insisted that the suspects could tamper with ongoing investigations if they were granted bail.

However, Counsel for the suspects, Mr Henry Ohemeng Kusi, prayed that the court grant his clients bail since they were not “flight risk” and would avail themselves when the need arose.

He argued that all offences were bailable and asked the court to grant them bail.

Mr Ashittey Addo addressing the court before his decision to grant the bail, said civilian attacks on police officers were disturbing and threatened national security.

He said he would ensure that the suspects faced the full rigours of the law if they were found guilty of the charge brought against them.