Botswana’s Presidential COVID-19 Task Force in collaboration with De Beers Group is running a competition to award six frontline workers each with a diamond.

The diamonds have a total value of one carat and the competition is in recognition of frontline workers who have demonstrated to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An announcement by De Beers Group, published on Friday, outlines frontline workers as being health workers, healthcare support workers, immigration and custom officials, Botswana Defense Force, police, security officers, social workers and truck drivers.

Botswana’s Presidential COVID-19 Task Force coordinator, Kereng Masupu said his team is delighted to have partnered with De Beers Group and other sector to honour those frontline workers for their selflessness and dedication to national service since the outbreak of COVID-19. Enditem