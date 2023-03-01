Six candidates pick forms to contest Hohoe NDC primaries

A total of six candidates have picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Hohoe Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They are Mr Theophilus Dzimega, a Legal Practitioner, Mr Victor Herman-Condobrey, an Educationist, the 2020 NDC Campaign Manager and former Hohoe MCE, and Mr Worlanyo Tsekpo, the NDC Bono Regional Youth Organiser.

The rest are Madam Christine Afi Fiakpoe, a Private Legal Practitioner, Mr Frank Ankutse, CEO of Ankies Construction Group and Madam Vera Yayra Yawa Hayibor, a PhD student at the University of Glasgow Law School, UK.

Mr Newton Yawo Darkey, Constituency Chairman of the Party confirmed the candidates to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) adding that the candidates would file their forms and be vetted.

He said forms picked would be submitted between March 20 and March 22, 2023, while vetting of candidates start on March 27 and end on March 29, 2023.

Out of the six candidates, Mr Dzimega and Mr Herman-Condobrey are the only candidates who had once contested the parliamentary primaries of the Party in the Constituency.

The Party has also made a one-week period provision between March 30 and April 6, 2023, for any candidate who wants to appeal the decision of the vetting committee.

Both the Presidential and Parliamentary primaries are slated for Saturday, May 13, throughout the country.