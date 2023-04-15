Six children die in Cameroon after taking cold medicine

At least six children below five years of age have died in Cameroon’s Northwest Region after consuming a cough syrup, according to the region’s chief medical officer Kingsley Che Soh.

The children suffered from “decreased” kidney function after taking the substance called NatureCold, Soh said in a statement made public Friday.

“Unfortunately, this drug which is not authorized for marketing in Cameroon was procured from an unauthorized source,” Soh said in the statement.

“The population is called upon to avoid consuming this product if it is in their possession and to take it to the nearest health facility for subsequent destruction.”

Illegal and roadside medicine stores are rife in Cameroon and constitute up to 25 percent of the national drug market, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health. Enditem