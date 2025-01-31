CSOs Urge Government to Retain and Increase Betting Taxes to Curb Gambling Epidemic

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Ghana is calling on the government to reconsider its plan to remove taxes on betting winnings, warning that such a move could exacerbate the growing gambling crisis in the country.

Instead, the groups are advocating for an increase in taxes on betting gains as a measure to discourage gambling, particularly among young people and low-income individuals, who are most vulnerable to its negative health and socioeconomic impacts.

The coalition, which includes the Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development, the Ghana NCD Alliance, Jaishi Youth Initiative, Tax Advocacy Network for Health Promotion, Revenue Mobilization Africa (RMA), and the Stroke Association Support Network, issued a statement highlighting the alarming rise of gambling in Ghana. Signed by Labram Musah, National Coordinator of the Ghana NCD Alliance, the statement underscores the devastating consequences of betting addiction on individuals and communities.

Betting, particularly sports betting, has become a global phenomenon, with online platforms making it more accessible than ever. According to the World Gambling Statistics, approximately 26% of the global population engages in gambling annually, equating to over 1.6 billion people. In Ghana, the trend is equally concerning. A 2024 report by TGM Research revealed that 41.7% of Ghanaians participated in sports betting in the past year, with 95% of these bets placed online. Most bettors are between the ages of 18 and 35, lured by the promise of quick financial gains in an increasingly challenging economic environment.

The coalition warns that the normalization of gambling, fueled by aggressive marketing and technological advancements, is having dire consequences. Monetary motivation was cited by 74.17% of respondents as the primary reason for betting, highlighting how economic pressures are driving many to gamble. However, the allure of quick money often leads to addiction, financial ruin, and severe mental and physical health issues.

Professor Patrick Asuming, an economist, recently emphasized the importance of the betting tax not only as a revenue-generating tool but also as a regulatory mechanism to address the societal challenges associated with gambling. He argued that removing the tax would send the wrong message and could lead to an increase in gambling-related problems.

The health impacts of betting addiction are well-documented. The World Health Organization (WHO) links gambling addiction to anxiety, depression, and chronic stress, which can exacerbate non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular conditions and hypertension. Additionally, individuals struggling with addiction may turn to alcohol or drugs as coping mechanisms, further compounding their health risks.

The social and economic consequences are equally severe. Financial instability caused by gambling often leads to strained family relationships, social isolation, and increased crime rates as individuals resort to theft or embezzlement to fund their habits. Tragic cases, such as a 76-year-old chief who died by suicide after losing GH¢120,000 to betting, and an Accra-based employee who misappropriated over GH¢1 million of company funds to fuel his addiction, underscore the devastating impact of gambling.

The coalition also highlighted the involvement of minors in betting, citing the deferment of over 6,000 students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2022 for failing to pay 70% of their school fees. Investigations revealed that some students had diverted their fees into betting, leading to academic setbacks.

To address these challenges, the CSOs are urging the government to implement stricter regulations on betting advertising, sponsorship, and promotion. They recommend prohibiting targeted advertising aimed at vulnerable groups, enforcing a minimum age requirement of 18 for gambling, and implementing robust age verification systems for both online and physical platforms. Additionally, they call for accessible addiction support services, public education campaigns on the risks of gambling, and stricter penalties for operators who target vulnerable populations.

The coalition also commended the revised Gaming Act, which bans well-known personalities from endorsing gambling platforms, a move aimed at reducing the glamorization of betting among young people. They urged the government to learn from international best practices, citing examples from the UK, Australia, and Kenya, where strict regulatory measures have been implemented to curb gambling-related harms.

The CSOs emphasized the need for a comprehensive assessment of the impact of betting in Ghana, taking into account global experiences and best practices. They warned against prioritizing the interests of industry players over the health and safety of the population, particularly young people and children.

“We call on the government to consider our clarion call and act to prevent the looming danger that lies ahead if we fail in our combative action,” the statement concluded. “Ghana must not jeopardize the future of its youth for the sake of commercial interests.”