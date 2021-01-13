File photo: A barge with about three hundred people ran aground in the evening on the Congo River, DRC. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Exclusive by Getty Images)
File photo: A barge with about three hundred people ran aground in the evening on the Congo River, DRC. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Exclusive by Getty Images)

At least six people died when a barge sank on the Congo River, authorities in DR Congo’s northeastern province of Tshopo said on Tuesday.

“A barge which was leaving Kisangani for Basoko sank on Friday evening. The toll today is six bodies which have been recovered, 237 survivors and 19 missing,” Tshopo’s vice governor, Maurice Abibu Sakapela, was quoted as saying.

Sakapela blamed “overloading and the poor state of the vessel” for the accident. Enditem

