Six dead in a helicopter crash in Ukraine

Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed when two military helicopters crashed in eastern Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said on Thursday.

The Mi-8 helicopters, both on a combat mission, crashed on Aug. 29 in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian authorities have opened a probe into the incident, which was the second deadly aircraft incident in Ukraine in the past week.

On Aug. 25, three pilots were killed after two L-39 military trainer jets collided in the sky over Ukraine’s northern region of Zhytomyr.