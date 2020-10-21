Six persons have been confirmed dead and several injured as a three- storey uncompleted church building collapsed at Batabi, in the Asene Manso Akroso District in the Eastern Region.

The collapsed building known as the Church of Prosperity which belongs to Prophet Akoa Issac, remained uncompleted for the past 28 years and collapsed on Tuesday afternoon when members of the church had gathered to pray following information that the founder was unwell.

According to sources, about 60 persons were trapped under the collapsed church, while six dead bodies were retrieved.

Six others were rescued and sent to the hospital as at 0900 hours on Wednesday.

Rescue operations are currently underway by combined team of personnel from the Akim Oda Division Police Command, the Ghana National Fire service (GNFS), Ambulance Service and National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to rescue persons trapped under the building.