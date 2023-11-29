Six females to contest in District-Level Elections in Akatsi South

A total of six women in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have filed to contest in the upcoming District-Level elections in their respective Electoral Areas.

The female aspirants, drawn from different Electoral Areas, if elected, would break the ‘all-male dominance’ structure of the current assembly members.

Madam Patience Agozi, an aspirant for Live Electoral Area (EA), explained to the Ghana News Agency she remained optimistic about a massive victory to represent the voice of her electorates.

Other aspirants include Madam Happy Justine Akorlor, Anyidzime-Zuta EA, Davordzi Angela, Agbedrafor EA, Akpalu Charity Sherry, Gefia EA, Comfort Afi Gorni, Kpevi-Gornikope EA, and Ahiabu Diana for Dzogadze EA.

The GNA also gathered that a total of 96 males have since filed to join the race.

Figures from the Electoral Commission in Akatsi South also revealed that 21 females form part of the Unit Committee slots as compared to a total of 217 males from the 28 Electoral Areas within the Municipality.

The EC has slated December 19 for the conduct of the District-Level Elections across the country.

This was announced by Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, August 17.

The elections would take place in 6,252 Electoral Areas and with 38,672 polling stations nationwide. GNA MA November 21, 2023.

Source : Albert Kuzor