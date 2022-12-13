The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has sworn in six Ga Chiefs, elevated to Paramountcy Status, before the Ga Traditional Council in Accra.

There was drumming of traditional drums, singing of traditional songs amidst chanting and musketry as the Chiefs and guests were clad in white clothes.

The chiefs are: Otublohum Mantse, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II; Abola Mantse, Nii Ahene Nunoo III; Sempe Mantse, Nii Adotey Otintor II; Akanmajen Mantse, Nii Ayikai III; Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II and Asere Mantse, Nii Niikoi Olai Amashir II.

Akanmajen Manste; Nii Ayikai III, swearing allegiance to the Ga Mantse, on behalf of the chiefs pledged to respond to the call of their overlord always, either rain or shine.

The Chiefs later took turns to receive certificates from the Ga Mantse to confirm their status.

King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said the Ga Paramount Stool really appreciated the efforts of the Chiefs from Gbese, Sempe, Asere, Abola, Otublohum, Akanmajen hence their elevation.

He said it was not an easy task to be a leader, and the hardship and toils they had gone through before attaining this level must be commended.

” Our Ga Stool and land has been uplifted and we will leave no stone unturned at maintaining the unity and peace and all who seek to destroy and bring division among us will be dealt with,” he added.

Th Ga Mantse urged the Chiefs to use their positions to bring the people together and forge unity within the Ga State.

He said they were one people and should live as one people for the benefit of their future generations.

King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also pledged to resolve all chieftaincy disputes, litigations and conflicts in the various areas, undermining their development.

He called on the people to give the Chiefs the needed cooperation to lead the developmental processes.

Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, Mayor of the Accra, used the opportunity to introduce the winners of the various categories of this year’s best farmer awards in the Greater Accra Region to the Ga Mantse and the Paramount Chiefs.

She said farmers in the region and other parts of the country deserved to be appreciated and honoured since they contributed immensely to food safety in the country and urged traditional leaders to also go into small scale or backyard farming to complement household feeding.