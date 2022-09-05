Six Ghanaian Start-ups, SMEs selected to participate in EU BlueInvest Africa Event

Six Ghanaian start-ups and small and medium sized companies have been selected to participate in the first edition of BlueInvest Africa on 7 and 8 September 2022 in Providence, Mahé Island.

The companies were selected following a call for projects.

BlueInvest Africa is being organised by the European Union in collaboration with the Republic of Seychelles under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. W. Ramkalawan. It will bring together investors from Africa and Europe and African start-ups in order to generate business opportunities and promote the blue economy sector in Africa.

Seychelles is recognised around the world for its commitment to the development of a sustainable, low carbon and high value added blue economy that respects marine resources. Seychelles is a role model and a source of inspiration for public policies that are more firmly committed to the blue economy sector and promote innovative business opportunities within an African BlueInvest community.

“This first edition of BlueInvest Africa takes place in the wake of the African Union-European Union Summit, where the promotion of public-private partnership was highlighted as an essential driver of economic development. In line with this goal, the EU is now prioritising the creation of a business climate that benefits small and medium-sized enterprises across the African continent”, EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, stated.

In all, 22 African countries will be represented in Seychelles by start-ups that have been selected. They will present their innovative projects in the major sub-sectors of the blue economy, namely sustainable tourism, blue energy, robotic sciences and engineering in the service of marine resources, sustainable aquaculture, plastic waste recycling and the fight against marine pollution – to investors from Africa and Europe.

BlueInvest Africa will offer selected companies a unique opportunity to network with financial institutions including international ones such as the European Investment Bank and the World Bank) as well as private investors.

In addition to project’ pitching sessions, the BlueInvest Africa programme includes site visits of projects in Seychelles, B2B meetings, an exhibition of blue economy projects in Africa as well as exchange sessions between participants.

The Ghanaian companies participating in the event include DD Vision Trade, a registered Financial Broker, Deltee Limited Company, a company specialised in fisheries and aquaculture and Ecofashion Ghana, an eco-friendly company that is creating a circular economy for plastic waste. The rest are Fisheries Commission, an implementing agency of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD), Kuueza, a B2B Ecommerce marketplace, mobile and web Technology and NshoNam, a technology-enabled marketing solution for fresh seafood designed in partnership with the artisanal fishing communities of West Africa.

BlueInvest Africa will be in the format of a hybrid event; in this regard, it will be broadcasted live for those who cannot attend. However, a registration is needed with a deadline set for 7 September 2022.