Six Ghanaian youth slotted for song release with Kirk Franklin

Six Ghanaian youth have been chosen as part of a global choir to join Grammy-winning music artist Kirk Franklin to re-release his single, “Lean on Me.”

The chosen six are: 13-year-old Angela; 18-year-old Gideon; 16-year-old Emmanuel; 13-year-old Henry; 16-year-old Esther and 18-year-old Patricia

A statement signed by Mr David O. Mensah, National Office Field Spokesperson of Compassion International Ghana and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the youth who formed part of Compassion International’s child and youth development programme, were chosen to join peers from 24 other countries to participate in the Compassion Youth Choir.

It said for the past several months, Franklin had been working with youth from all 25 countries in Compassion International’s child and youth development programme.

The statement said through virtual auditions and rehearsals, the Compassion Youth Choir, made up of more than 120 youth from the ages of 11 to 19, worked with the artist to record the song, originally released in 1998.

The statement quoted Kirk Franklin saying, “It was an honor working with so many young, talented and gifted kids from across the globe! I’m grateful to the team at Compassion International for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

“It’s unbelievable that a song like this still resonates with so many people. I pray this version provides a little hope for the people across the globe,” he added.

13-year-old Angela was also quoted saying, “I am very excited to be part of this choir. The song is an inspiration to me and my family. I strongly believe that this opportunity will help me in my music career.”

The statement said during the virtual sessions, Franklin provided vocal coaching, answered questions about his life and musical career, and even taught the group some dance moves.

It said the music video for the re-release of “Lean on Me,” featuring the Compassion Youth Choir, can be seen at compassion.com/kirkfranklin or on YouTube.

The statement said Fo Yo Soul/RCA Records and Franklin would donate proceeds from the sales and streams of the song back to Compassion International.

Compassion International is a Christian child and youth development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name.

Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,000 local churches in 25 programme countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty.

Ranked No. 8 in Forbes’ America’s Top Charities List in 2020, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.