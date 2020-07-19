Six Ghanaian karate do athletes who excelled at the recent Online Kata Competition have been presented with certificates and cash prizes at the conference room of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Wednesday.

They are Mariama M. Ibrahim, Humu Zeba Yusif, Dickson Acolatse, Patrick Amakye, Emmanuel Adjei and Noah Tevi.

They took part in the non-contact competition from June 20 to July 11, 2020.

Mr. Melvin Brown, President of the Ghana Karate Do Federation said the competition was endorsed by the Africa and World bodies who commended the organisers.

He expressed that in this Covid-19 period, the athletes ought to be active and train, so the competition came at the right time and has put them in good shape.

He advised the athletes to work harder as they prepare for future competitions, especially the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Melvin Brown also thanked the sponsors of the programme as well as the instructors from the UK and USA.

Present at the ceremony were vice president of the GOC, Mr. Paul Atchoe, Secretary General Mr. Richard Akpokavie, his deputy Rev. Richmond Quarcoo and Dr. Alex Martin Odoom, vice president of the Ghana Karate Do Federation.

The GOC vice president said he was elated that athletes are still training and competing online, and advised other federations to emulate.

He noted that such events would create awareness for sponsors in keeping athletes active for future competitions.

By Elizabeth Alhassan /Sammy Heywood Okine

